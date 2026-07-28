Doctors urge testing for genetic heart disease risk factor

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association updated their guidelines for cholesterol testing to include screening for lipoprotein(a) at least once in an adult’s life.

Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a genetic risk factor for developing heart disease or experiencing heart attacks and strokes — that cannot be lowered by diet or exercise.

Dr. Brian Bostick, a cardiologist at MU Health Care, said even if someone is healthy and has their cholesterol well controlled, a high Lp(a) level can increase their risk of developing heart disease by up to 40%.

“We're finding that it's an independent risk factor — independent of your age, your blood pressure, even your cholesterol numbers,” Bostick said. “It helps us to better determine if you're at increased risk of heart disease based on what your Lp(a) level is.”

Bostick said a high Lp(a) level can also be predictive of aortic valve disease risk, which is why he said it’s important to discuss family history and Lp(a) levels with your physician or cardiologist.

He said the test will also help physicians determine the correct treatment plan for a patient — as high Lp(a) levels indicate the need for more aggressive treatment earlier in one’s life, as well as change the therapies that will be most effective in lowering risk.

Bostisk said the Lp(a) blood test can be done alongside a regular cholesterol panel.

Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in Missouri. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15,406 Missourians died from heart disease in 2024.