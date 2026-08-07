Missouri’s back-to-school tax holiday is Aug. 7-9. Here’s what you can buy

Missouri's annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend.

The sales tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 7 and will go until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

During the tax holiday, school supplies, computers, clothing and other qualifying items are exempt from all state and local sales tax, according to the news release.

Anyone who makes a qualified purchase may participate in the holiday.

Clothing

Local and state tax will not be charged on clothing that does not have a taxable value exceeding $100 per item. Eligible clothing items include any article of apparel intended to be worn on or about the body, including footwear. Cloth and other materials used to make school uniforms or other school clothing are also included, according to the news release.

School supplies

The local and state tax will not be charged on school supplies not exceeding $50 per purchase and are used in a standard classroom for educational purposes, according to the new release.

State and local tax will not be charged on computer software and graphing calculators with a taxable value not exceeding $350 and $150, respectively per item, according to the news release.

Retail items

State and local tax will not be charged on retail sales of personal computers and computer peripheral devices that do not exceed $1,500 per item. A personal computer can be a laptop, desktop or tower computer system, which consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor and a keyboard, according to the news release.

Peripheral devices include items such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard or video card, according to the news release.

