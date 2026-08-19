Deer chronic wasting disease infection rate is less than 1% in Missouri

New changes are coming to Missouri hunting regulations, with a focus on keeping CWD numbers below 1% across the state.

Starting this year, hunters will be asked to do mandatory sampling for chronic wasting disease in deer, with the requirement cycling between counties every four years. This year, it'll happen on Nov. 14 and 15.

As of Aug. 18, Missouri's deer population has a 1% chronic wasting disease infection rate across the state, but in different counties, the infection rate can border on 5%.

Jason Isabelle, Cervid Program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said getting near the 5% mark can lead to higher infection rates.

CWD is a fatal neurological illness that affects deer that was first detected in February 2010 in Missouri. Research over the past 20 years has proven that, if left unmanaged, CWD will increase in prevalence and distribution leading to increased mortality in deer populations.

"We know once you get in an area where about 5% of the deer have it, that's the point in time where you hit a tipping point and before you know it, you'll be at 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%," Isabelle said. "So really, our window of opportunity is what I like to call it, is to keep those infection rates below 5%."

Missouri's deer hunting season begins for archery on Sept. 15, but the mandatory sampling for firearms deer opening weekend is Nov. 14 and 15. The screening is in place for 28 counties this hunting season but will rotate every year.

Isabelle said the reason for the new mandatory sampling is to have the most accurate numbers with their biggest weekend of the year.

"The reason we pick that weekend is typically about a third of the deer harvested in the entire four month deer season happen on those two days," Isabelle said. "So, we get the biggest return on our investment by doing it when most people are out there hunting because those two days are the most popular of the entire four month deer season for most hunters."

Mandatory sampling increases the number of samples the department can collect and gives scientists a better understanding of the distribution and prevalence of CWD.

This year, mandatory sampling affects three mid-Missouri counties — Audrain, Callaway and Montgomery Counties. To drop off a sample, it must be six inches of the neck and head of the deer.

Audrain County drop off locations: Mexico High School and Little Dixie Fire Station

Callaway County drop off locations: Mokane Lions Club Park, North Callaway High School, Whetstone Creek Conservation Area and New Bloomfield Schools Bus Lots

Montgomery County drop off locations: Middletown Fire Department, Montgomery County Fairgrounds and Stiers Memorial Park

Hunters will be given information about getting test results for their deer after samples are processed.

Temporary sampling is available throughout the entirety of the deer hunting season.

The Department of Conservation also eliminated the CWD Management Zone designation and removed the separate CWD Portion of firearms deer season. The minimum acreage requirement for CWD management permits has also increased.

For more information for deer hunting season, you can go to the Missouri Department of Conservation's website.