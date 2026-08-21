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Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to stop using Flock cameras

KBIA | By Sruthi Ramesh, KOMU 8
Published August 21, 2026 at 8:17 AM CDT
Cars drive through a stoplight on the Business Loop in Columbia, MO.
Addison Zanger
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KBIA
The sheriff said that while he believes Pulaski County deputies have not misused Flock cameras in any way, citizens' concerns about their constitutional rights and liberties outweighed the benefits of Flock.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office will discontinue its use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras, Pulaski County Sheriff Stacy Ball announced on Facebook Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it would not renew its contract with Flock Safety or replace Flock cameras with AXON cameras.

The sheriff said that while he believes Pulaski County deputies have not misused Flock cameras in any way, citizens' concerns about their constitutional rights and liberties outweighed the benefits of Flock.

"Many of you have expressed genuine concerns about privacy, government surveillance, misuse and whether this type of technology could lead in the future," Ball said.

Even though the Sheriff's Office won't be using the tool anymore, Ball said Pulaski County deputies and detectives will remain proactive in their policing work.

"Technology is important, but no piece of technology is more important than the trust of the people we serve," Ball said.

A second post from the Pulaski Sheriff's Office's Facebook shows an email thread between the sheriff and Flock Safety, showing Flock is in the process of cancelling the contract and uninstalling the cameras.
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