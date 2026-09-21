Some pharmacies forgo flu advice, promote early vaccination

Despite recommendations from doctors, some pharmacies are promoting earlier vaccinations far ahead of flu season this year in an apparent clash between prevention and profit.

Sydney Jackson is a University of Missouri animal sciences major who says her flu shot was easy to access when she got it in early September.

“I got my flu shot a little bit early in the season just because I was recently sick for like a week or two and it kind of reminded me how important my health is,” Jackson said.

Jackson said she was in and out of her local pharmacy, without an appointment, in about 15 minutes.

“It was just simple,” she said.

The pharmacy chain she went to had been advertising the shots since July.

Why it matters

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best time to get vaccinated is in September or October, and adults are generally advised to refrain from getting their flu vaccine in July or August.

Laura Morris is the chief medical officer for ambulatory services at MU Health Care and a co-chair of MU Health’s vaccine committee. She says a flu shot given too early may lose some of its potency as the season ramps up.

“We know that the protection lasts for a few months, but it doesn't last for a full year,” Morris said. “So if you were to get your shot, say in July or August, a lot of people would have great protection in the fall, but that's not when most of the protection is needed.”

Morris said certain people can be especially vulnerable to the flu because of age, other health risk factors, and in particular, if they’re pregnant. She said those patients should ensure their vaccine is most effective during the peak of flu season.

“It picks up more around the holidays, so Thanksgiving, Christmas time, as people travel and share their germs,” Morris said. “But in reality, the heaviest part of influenza season in this part of the country is almost always January through March.”

What's the goal?

Tyler Taylor owns St. Louis Hills Pharmacy and is a member of the Missouri Pharmacy Association. He had a guess as to why certain pharmacies may be promoting vaccinations before they’re medically recommended.

“If you're wondering why they're advertising in June, it's money,” Taylor said.

Taylor said in preparation for flu season, pharmacies buy vaccines in bulk, based on a calculation of how many doses they expect to sell.

He said people have asked him to offer vaccinations earlier in the year, but he’s turned them down.

“They're like, ‘Oh, can we do it in August?’ I'm like, ‘No, no, no, no, that is too early for our population. We got to wait,’” Taylor said. “I would prefer to do it in October. Honestly, that is, I think, the best time personally, based on data.”

Taylor said he continues to provide vaccinations starting in late September or October, even though he may lose some patients to earlier appointments at other pharmacies.

“We're not trying to push people to get it too early,” Taylor said. “If we miss some patients because they wanted to get it early and we weren't doing anything about it, we just miss out on it.”

Taylor said the majority of pharmacies will not give a second dose to an adult, even if the first was given too early, because there is not enough evidence to suggest that a second dose would be effective.

Since insurance companies may not cover the cost of a second dose, the financial incentive to sell the shots before the traditional fall flu spike is somewhat limited.

So if someone gets an early shot and their immunity wanes before flu season is over, they may be stuck – and not just with a hypodermic needle.