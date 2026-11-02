Two in custody after downtown Columbia shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Columbia Police said the victim in Saturday morning's shooting in downtown Columbia suffered life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

The victim is a 36-year-old woman, according to a Saturday night news release from the Columbia Police Department. She was given medical assistance at the scene of the shooting, near Eighth Street and Walnut Street, before being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police also arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

Demarquen Allen, 28, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Iseah Jackson, 23, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.

As of Saturday night, Allen was being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, according to online records. Jackson was not listed on the jail roster.

Police received the call for the shots fired incident at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. CPD Lieutenant Anthony Bowne told KOMU 8 Saturday morning that officers heard the gunshots and later located both the victim and shell casings at the scene.

KOMU 8 crews saw around 15 CPD cars responding to the incident, along with some fire trucks. Police officers had taped off the scene and were seen searching the surrounding area.

At 3:35 a.m., Bowne had said no one was in custody and that police were still looking for suspects connected to the shooting at that time.