Suspect in 2025 downtown Columbia shooting pleads guilty on all counts

Misael Covarrubias, accused of fatally shooting Aiyanna Williams in downtown Columbia in Sept. 2025, pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday morning.

Covarrubias, 24, pleaded guilty to seven felonies, including second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

He was also accused of injuring two others in the shooting that killed Williams, 21, which sparked widespread discussions on crime and safety downtown.

Williams was a Battle High School alumna, a senior at Stephens College pursuing a nursing degree, and a former member of the college's volleyball team, according to previous reporting.

Covarrubias was scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, and Judge Stephanie Morrell previously ruled that there would be no more delays in the case.

Morrell also ordered a sentencing assessment report, which found none of the offenses are eligible for probation or parole.

This means he could face life in prison. Covarrubias' sentencing is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 22.

Investigation into the shooting

In 2025, police responded to shots fired around 1:43 a.m. in the area of Ninth Street and Broadway, and found a man and two women who were shot, according to previous reporting.

Investigators found that Covarrubias was in a verbal altercation and shot a gun multiple times toward the people he was confronting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened as thousands of people returned to Columbia for the University of Missouri's annual Homecoming festivities, and just hours before the annual Homecoming parade was set to travel down Broadway.

In a post-arrest interview, Covarrubias admitted to being involved in a verbal disturbance downtown and firing the pistol.

At first, he claimed he fired an unknown number of shots into the ground, and later said he fired with his arm straight.

Covarrubias confirmed he shot the pistol that police found when he was arrested, according to court documents.

He acknowledged drinking three Jack and Coke drinks at bars downtown. He also told police he was born in Florida and had been living in Columbia for about five months.