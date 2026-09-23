Attorney general demands Columbia bar make plan to eliminate 'nuisance conditions'

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is demanding that Reign Hospitality, LLC, the operator of Reign Bar in downtown Columbia, address what she described as "persistent nuisance conditions and violence radiating from the establishment."

In her demand, shared publicly in a news release Tuesday, Hanaway gave Reign Bar 14 days to submit a written plan to eliminate "nuisance conditions" in and around the establishment, suggesting enhanced private security measures and adjustments to operating hours.

If Reign Bar does not propose and implement adequate solutions within her timeframe, Hanaway said the Attorney General’s Office will take legal action.

The demand follows months of conversations between local officials, University of Missouri leadership and community members surrounding downtown safety.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway's letter to Reign Bar

In August, a man was arrested on suspicion of firing shots outside of Reign Bar. In a separate July incident, seven people were arrested following a fight outside of Reign Bar. Only one of those people faced charges.

UM System President Mun Choi emailed city officials after the incidents, requesting more downtown resources for Columbia police and calling for Reign Bar's liquor license to be revoked.

"We continue to experience violent fights and gunfire outside Reign Bar," he said in the email. "How many warnings about this establishment do you need to hear before meaningful action is taken?"

The city has installed a security camera from Flock Safety at the intersection of Ninth and Walnut streets. Police Chief Jill Schlude told KOMU 8 News the camera was installed "in response to repeated issues in this area requiring a large police response."

Columbia Police Department holds roundtable with downtown bars and businessesThe Columbia Police Department met with bar and nightlife managers to discuss public safety for downtown.

The Columbia Police Department held a roundtable with bar and nightlife managers on Sept. 2 to discuss public safety for the future of downtown.

Another man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly firing a gun in the area of Eighth and Walnut streets, according to court documents.

In her release, Hanaway drew connections to MU's presence in Columbia.

“Columbia is home to our state’s flagship university," Hanaway said in her news release. "Local residents, students, and business owners deserve to live, study, and work in an environment where they feel safe."

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