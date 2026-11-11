Columbia seeks alternative to Flock that balances safety and privacy

COLUMBIA — Columbia residents and business owners are weighing in on what the future of the city could look like as the city reconsiders its use of Flock Safety cameras.

The City Council voted 5-2 Monday night to direct staff not to automatically renew its contracts with the company. Some residents and city leaders raised concerns about the timing of the vote and whether the public had enough notice.

According to Columbia's Flock Transparency Portal, the city currently has over 100 cameras installed.

For Matt Jenne, co-owner of Addison's restaurant and chair of Columbia Chamber of Commerce, the concern is what happens to public safety without the system.

"I think it's pretty clear, you know, that you just look at the incidents that occurred on Halloween," Jenne said. "We were able to use the Flock camera system to be able to apprehend the people that did the shooting."

In the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 31, around 30 shots were fired in downtown Columbia in a gang-related incident, Police Chief Jill Schlude said. She said video from the scene was obtained through a mixture of private surveillance and Flock Safety cameras.

Businesses look for a path forward

Jenne said businesses depend on customers feeling safe when they visit downtown.

"For businesses to succeed, we have to have customers. And those customers have to feel safe going into those businesses," Jenne said.

If the city does not provide another security option, Jenne said, the Chamber of Commerce is considering ways to bring businesses together to share the cost of security systems.

However, he said he would rather see the city take the lead on finding a replacement than leave individual businesses responsible for their own security.

"Continuing to rely on the city would be the preferred option because the city can then coordinate through the police department to be able to effect this in a more effective way," Jenne said.

Jenne said he understands residents' concerns about surveillance and believes any alternative should protect civil liberties while still helping people feel safe downtown.

Council members respond to vote

Third Ward councilperson Jacque Sample was one of two council members who voted against the motion on Monday in a special meeting dedicated to a review of the city's Flock contract and a public hearing on the matter.

In a Facebook post, Sample said she understood the special meeting on Monday would be an opportunity for public input and discussion, not a meeting where council would make a final decision.

Sample said her objection was not necessarily to ending the Flock contracts, but to making the decision before the public process she understood council had committed to was complete.

"Transparency is not simply about holding meetings in public or allowing residents to speak. It also means being clear about when decisions will be made and giving people a meaningful opportunity to participate before those decisions occur," Sample wrote.

Fourth Ward councilperson Sharon Jones said the decision is the first step in evaluating how the city can balance public safety with residents' privacy. Jones voted in favor on Monday of ending the Flock Safety contracts.

In a Facebook post, Jones said she is reviewing the city's Community Control Over Police Surveillance ordinance and how cameras are used throughout Columbia.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Jones also said she plans to request reports from departments including Utilities and Parks and Recreation to better understand their needs and explore alternatives.

The Utilities Department and the Parks and Recreation Department have 16 Flock cameras on properties they control, which police manage, according to the city.

"A lot is going to happen between now and March," Jones said.

Jones said the cameras will continue operating until the current contracts expire because the agreements do not allow the city to end them early.

Finding a balance

Jenne said the Chamber of Commerce wants to bring businesses and other community stakeholders together to find a solution that addresses both safety and privacy concerns.

"Something that still allows the people to feel safe downtown, but also feel like they're not being constantly surveilled," Jenne said.

For now, the city's cameras will remain in operation until their contracts expire next year. City leaders still have months to evaluate how Columbia will approach public safety without renewing its agreements with Flock.

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