JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted Monday to authorize the Parks Department's purchase of two parcels of land that lie next to the city's Greenway Trail.

The council approved the measure 9-0.

The two purchases, which total $10,000, would add a little over 9 acres of land. The funds will come from the Parks Department's budget, according to meeting materials. The parcels appraised separately for $2,500 and $25,900, according to data maintained jointly by Jefferson City and Cole County.

The purchase will put the entirety of the Frog Hollow Nature Trail in land owned by the city. The city is purchasing the parcels from a subsidiary of Mid America Bank.

The parcels of land feature soft surface trails and parts of the Greenway Trail system. They sit on the western edge of a piece of land already owned by the Parks Department where the majority of the Frog Hollow Nature Trail lies.

The Frog Hollow Nature Trail, which is in the western part of the city along West Edgewood Drive, includes more than 3 miles of soft surface trails.

Ashley Wiskirchen, the community relations manager with JC Parks, said the purchase was made to ensure the city can retain the trails and possibly extend them.

"We had in the past wondered if expanding those trails was possible or if even some of those parcels may encroach on existing trails," Wiskirchen said.

Wiskirchen said the Facebook group Jefferson City Trail Users was the key catalyst to advocate for the purchase.

"About a year ago, one of the trail users led us on a hike back there and was really explaining how important those parcels of land were," Wiskirchen said.

Wiskirchen said there are currently no plans for developing the land.