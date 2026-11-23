More than 400 newly paved parking spots are now available at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The airport's North Parking Lot, which used to be gravel, is now open with 430 paved spots. The lot has been in progress since early August.

After being named the fastest-growing airport in the United States earlier this year, COU has undergone several expansion projects including a brand new parking lot, the airport's first shuttle and additional flights.

The first flight from Florida's St. Pete/Clearwater Airport to Columbia Regional Airport arrived on Thursday. This flight joins two other new Florida options added this year: Orlando Sanford International Airport and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Future projects proposed for the airport include a glycol recovery system, snow removal improvements, reconstruction of part of Terminal Loop Road and an assessment of land that the airport may purchase to accommodate its expansion projects, according to the airport's Facilities Implementation Plan.

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