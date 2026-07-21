Columbia Regional Airport's 2026 numbers take off

Columbia Regional Airport had a record 19,584 passengers depart in June, more than doubling the 9,294 passengers recorded during June of last year.

Airport Manager Michael Parks said the increase in passengers, parking and flights brings promise and anticipation for what’s to come.

“We’re seeing more travelers choose COU because it’s becoming easier than ever to fly close to home,” Parks said in a news release. “Expanded service, new destinations and continued investment are helping us meet that growing demand.”

According to the release, aviation planning, design and development firm Mead & Hunt identified Columbia Regional Airport as the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. among airports with at least 10,000 monthly seats. The firm projects a 107% increase in available seats over the next six months.

To support increasing demand, a new 600-space parking lot opened and launched a daily shuttle service between the lot and terminal in June, expanding parking capacity while providing convenient access for travelers.

“Prior to opening the parking lot, we definitely had a challenge with finding all of the customers a parking space,” Parks said in a telephone interview. “However, the new shuttle system that we are running to and from the main terminal has created a lot of positive feedback from customers utilizing that parking lot down south.”

The three-minute shuttle has been one of several examples of the airport’s recent momentum. Additionally, new Allegiant nonstop flights to Orlando/Sanford and Destin-Fort Walton Beach have helped propel record breaking numbers this summer.

Beginning Nov. 19, another Allegiant nonstop service to St. Petersburg-Clearwater will be available to departing passengers in Columbia.

Parks said he strives to continue to inform the public about the benefits of flying from Columbia.

“It continues to be very easy,” Parks said. “We have also noticed that our fares are extremely comparable to other options in Missouri.”

While seeking as many flights and parking options as possible, Parks emphasizes the airport’s feats were not accomplished alone.

“I think our goals right now are to continue supporting our partners at American, United and Allegiant by filling the seats and demonstrating the need for additional flights in the future,” he said.

The airport’s website listed 11 departures scheduled Monday throughout the day to Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Charlotte, Destin/Ft. Walton and Orlando/Sanford. In 2022, only five flights, three to Chicago and two to Dallas/Ft. Worth, departed daily.