UM President Choi: budget, spending cuts to come

A letter from University of Missouri President Mun Choi Monday addressed recent federal program cuts and advised of reductions in spending and budget planning.

In the letter, sent in an e-mail to faculty and staff, Choi said spending reductions for FY 2025 would begin in the near future in the offices of the president/chancellor, vice chancellors/vice provosts and deans.

Choi further said leaders would be given guidance regarding budgets for FY 2026 "as it is likely that the federal program cuts will continue."

Choi encouraged faculty and staff to "continue to do the important work in teaching, research and engagement."

"It is our hope to minimize the impacts of the budget cuts to your critical mission," Choi said in the letter.

In a newsletter from the University of Missouri Office of the Provost, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Matthew Martens echoed Choi's encouragement.

"Please know President Choi, myself, and other campus leaders are actively evaluating the impact of new and potential policy changes," Martens said in the newsletter. "I strongly encourage all faculty and staff to continue their important work in teaching, research, community engagement, and student success."