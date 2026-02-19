Avoid burning: Boone County fire risk is high Wednesday and Thursday

Boone County residents are being asked to show "extreme caution" with any outdoor fire-related activities Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are asking everyone in Boone County to use extreme caution and postpone any outdoor burning," Chris Kelly, director of the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, said in a news release.

The National Weather Service identified conditions in Boone County that cause an increased risk of fire, including dry vegetation, low humidity and southwest winds, according to the release.

The conditions are forecast from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday as well as Thursday afternoon, primarily north of Interstate 70, according to the release.

Residents should avoid open burning, fully extinguish and properly dispose of cigarettes, secure trailer safety chains to avoid roadway sparks and call 911 immediately to report smoke or fire, according to the release.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with the Columbia Fire Department, the Centralia Fire Department and the Boone County Fire Protection District to monitor conditions and prepare to respond quickly.