Were you in the Workhouse jail? Deadline for claim in $4M settlement approaches

Thousands of claims have been filed in a $4 million federal class-action lawsuit regarding inhumane conditions at the former Workhouse jail in St. Louis, but the window to file a claim is shrinking.

The lawsuit was first filed by advocacy firm ArchCity Defenders against the city in November 2017, detailing medical neglect and violence inside St. Louis' Medium Security Institution, also known as the Workhouse.

That summer, jail residents endured temperatures in the triple digits and were heard screaming for help, prompting protests and public scrutiny. The former jail was plagued by insects, rodents, mold, broken plumbing fixtures, sewage backups and nonexistent or inadequate heating and cooling, according to the lawsuit.

A judge preliminarily approved the lawsuit settlement in February, giving qualifying individuals a 120-day window to file a claim. Maureen Hanlon, managing attorney at ArchCity Defenders, said about 3,500 claims have been filed so far. She said those who qualify can choose to opt out of the settlement, or they can choose to object to it.

The court will ultimately approve or deny claims, she said.

"These settlements are always bittersweet because I don't really think any amount of money could compensate people for what I've seen and heard, and know to have went on in that jail," Hanlon said. "I think it is one small measure of justice, and I am proud that we are able to get some people some compensation."

In 2018, ArchCity Defenders worked with other advocacy groups like the Bail Project and started a campaign to close the Workhouse.

The jail was defunded in 2021 under former Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration. Demolition started last March.

Qualifying claimants include more than 16,000 people who were jailed at the Workhouse for three or more consecutive days between Nov. 13, 2012, and June 30, 2022, when the jail closed.

The funds will be divided by how many days each class member was in the Workhouse, according to ArchCity Defenders.

The deadline to file a claim is June 29. Claims can be filed online or by calling the settlement administrator at 1-800-591-0732.

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