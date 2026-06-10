Mexico, Mo. purchases new body cams for its police department

Mexico, Missouri has purchased police officer body cameras, with hopes to launch them in the next month. The department says that even though body cameras have been standard since 2014, it was important to wait for the body cam technology to best suit the department's needs before making the investment.

Mexico Chief of Public Safety Brice Mesko said that he wanted the department to be ready for the new technology.

“Body worn cameras are kind of a standard so they tend to make communities feel a little bit safer, they tend to get some good evidence, and they tend to make very quick resolutions come from citizen complaints because you can just go and check camera footage,” Mesko said.

The cost of the cameras was just over $17,000, and Mexico built that funding into this year’s budget. But Mexico City Manager Bruce Slagle said funding was not a consideration, and the city was just waiting for the bodycam technology to become more durable, long-lasting and compatible with car cameras.

“Well, we have reviewed this and considered this a number of years, and we finally have just come to the conclusion that we're finally there and it's time to do it.” Slagle said.

Slagle said that as of Wednesday, eight body cameras have been purchased and will be in use as soon as they arrive.