Mizzou eliminates executive vice chancellor role for health affairs

Richard Barohn is resigning from his position as executive vice chancellor for health affairs and MU School of Medicine dean, according to a statement from University of Missouri System President Mun Choi.

Mizzou announced Barohn’s departure from the role after a Board of Curators executive session Thursday morning.

The elimination of the executive vice chancellor role follows MU Health Care’s organizational operational workforce redesign announcement. Last week, MU Health Care said it laid off 74 employees and plans to close its Quick Care locations in August.

Starting Sept. 1, MU School of Medicine’s executive vice dean Ross Zafonte will step into the position of interim dean.

An executive committee that manages clinical integrations, patient outcomes and financial performance will replace the executive vice chancellor role. Choi, MU Health Care CEO Ric Ransom, interim Dean Ross Zafonte and Executive Vice President of Finance & Operations Ryan Rapp are the members of the committee.

MU Health Care previously said that the restructuring is necessary to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Barohn will resume his role as a faculty member in the Department of Neurology on Sept. 1 and will concentrate on research, clinical care and teaching, according to the statement.