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City schedules meetings on public safety sales tax ahead of August vote

KBIA | By Hailey Sanford, Columbia Missourian
Published July 3, 2026 at 4:42 PM CDT
The exterior of Columbia's Daniel Boone City Building is shot from the top of the Eighth and Cherry Parking garage. A building and an old downspout fill the right third, while the central bank building takes the middle left third and the bottom left third. It is overcast with minimal traffic during the afternoon.
Yazin Merayyan
/
KBIA
If passed, there would be an additional 1% added to the local sales tax to fund the city’s Police and Fire departments, generating an estimated 38 million dollars per year.

Leading up to the Aug. 4 election, the city has scheduled six information sessions to talk about the public safety sales tax that will appear on the ballot. The sessions will be held from July 9 to 17, with one in each ward.

Columbia voters will decide Aug. 4 whether to add 1% to the local sales tax to support the city’s Police and Fire departments. If approved by voters, the tax would generate an estimated $38 million to benefit the two departments.

The income would be used to increase staffing; build a new police facility and two new fire stations; purchase new vehicles and equipment; renovate three fire stations; develop police and fire plans; and maintain competitive wages for police and fire personnel.

Colin Imhoff, a public information specialist with the Columbia Police Department, said Chief of Police Jill Schlude and Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer will be present during all of the sessions.

Ward 1: 6 to 7 p.m. July 16, Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department, 1005 W. Worley St.

Ward 2: 9 to 10 a.m. July 10, Molly Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, 1204 International Drive

Ward 3: 1 to 2 p.m. July 13, American Legion Building, 3669 Legion Lane

Ward 4: 10 to 11 a.m. July 17, Daniel Boone Regional Library, 100 W. Broadway

Ward 5: Noon to 1 p.m. July 15, Thornbrook Clubhouse, 4300 Thornbrook Terrace

Ward 6: 7 to 8 p.m. July 9 Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road
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Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
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