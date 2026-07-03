City schedules meetings on public safety sales tax ahead of August vote

Leading up to the Aug. 4 election, the city has scheduled six information sessions to talk about the public safety sales tax that will appear on the ballot. The sessions will be held from July 9 to 17, with one in each ward.

Columbia voters will decide Aug. 4 whether to add 1% to the local sales tax to support the city’s Police and Fire departments. If approved by voters, the tax would generate an estimated $38 million to benefit the two departments.

The income would be used to increase staffing; build a new police facility and two new fire stations; purchase new vehicles and equipment; renovate three fire stations; develop police and fire plans; and maintain competitive wages for police and fire personnel.

Colin Imhoff, a public information specialist with the Columbia Police Department, said Chief of Police Jill Schlude and Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer will be present during all of the sessions.

Ward 1: 6 to 7 p.m. July 16, Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department, 1005 W. Worley St.

Ward 2: 9 to 10 a.m. July 10, Molly Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, 1204 International Drive

Ward 3: 1 to 2 p.m. July 13, American Legion Building, 3669 Legion Lane

Ward 4: 10 to 11 a.m. July 17, Daniel Boone Regional Library, 100 W. Broadway

Ward 5: Noon to 1 p.m. July 15, Thornbrook Clubhouse, 4300 Thornbrook Terrace

Ward 6: 7 to 8 p.m. July 9 Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road