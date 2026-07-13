Sales tax that funds Missouri state parks, conservation is going to voters for reauthorization

Missourians will be deciding on a lot of high-stakes ballot initiatives on Aug. 4. Some of them are attracting passionate debate — and spurring high-dollar ad campaigns.

That's not what's happening with Amendment 1.

Thus far, there's no organized opposition for the reauthorization of a sales tax of one-tenth of 1% that funds soil and water conservation projects and Missouri's state parks. A number of key groups are pushing for approval of a tax that's always passed by a wide margin.

The tax raises about $140 million annually, with half of the money going to state parks and the other half going to soil and water conservation projects.

Missouri Parks Association Executive Director Kendra Varns Wallis said the tax helps keep parks free. That's not the case in other states, where people have to pay not only to enter or park — but to shower.

"I think that's one of the reasons it keeps getting passed is because, in my opinion, we have one of the best state park systems in the country," Wallis said. "Part of it is because dedicated funding is very helpful."

Wallis said the tax helps pay for a lot of projects, including maintaining the Katy Trail, taking care of campgrounds and wastewater projects.

"It just pays for what all encompasses a state park, from the visitor center to nature programming to paying for the things that people don't think about, like the shower houses at campgrounds," Wallis said. "We think about the scenic overlooks, the trails to hike, the fun places to go kayaking. But there's lots of layers when it comes to a state park."

The soil and water conservation projects also help people involved in the agriculture industry, said Missouri Farm Bureau President Garrett Hawkins.

He said the tax was made possible in the 1980s thanks to cooperations between production agriculture groups and conservation organizations. Hawkins said that sort of alliance is "unheard of" in other parts of the country.

"Missourians recognize the benefits of being able to enter into a state park free of charge, as well as enjoy the benefits of reduced soil erosion and improved water quality across the state," Hawkins said.

Big win again?

The last time the sales tax was up for a statewide vote was in 2016, when 79% of Missourians backed its reauthorization.

Wallis said there's some worry that the fierce debate over other ballot measures on Aug. 4 will make it harder to pass Amendment 1 — possibly because it could get lost in the shuffle. Missourians will vote on Amendment 4, which would make it harder to pass some constitutional amendments, and Amendment 5, which would allow the legislature to expand sales and use taxes as a way to get rid of the income tax.

But she noted there are a number of groups — including the Missouri Parks Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, the Sierra Club and the Conservation Federation of Missouri — working to get Amendment 1 over the finish line.

"It's a very nice opportunity for our state to showcase what we have, but then also having a place where your citizens can go and recreate and use these resources," Wallis said.



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