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MU Health Care to open Express Care in Columbia, Jefferson City

KBIA | By KOMU 8, Max Quinn
Published July 15, 2026 at 2:57 PM CDT
A image of the MU Healthcare sign. The top part is yellow and reads "MU Healthcare" the middle part is red and says "Emergency" with an arrow, the bottom part is black and reads "University Hospital" with an arrow.
KOMU 8
Last month MU Healthcare announced an "organizational redesign” where the four Columbia Hy-Vee Quick Care locations will close.

MU Health Care will open two new "Express Care" locations in Columbia and Jefferson City, as well as a new urgent care at Keene Street Medical Center.

Express Care will be available in Columbia at the Battle Avenue Medical Building at 7115 E. St. Charles Rd. and in Jefferson City at the Family Medicine Clinic at 1014 Madison St., according to a news release.

"Our new Express Care is designed to give patients the flexibility they need by offering extended hours, no-appointment access and seamless connections to primary and specialty care,” said MU Health Care CEO Ric Ransom in the release.

Express clinics will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and most holidays.

Both clinics will offer daily walk-in services and extended evening/weekend clinic hours. People do not have to be MU Health Care patients to access Express Care.

The urgent care location is "coming soon," according to the release.

The announcement comes nearly a month after MU Health Care announced the closure of Quick Care locations at Hy-Vee grocery stores as part of an organizational redesign.

The Quick Care clinics provided same-day appointments for minor health issues. In that announcement, MU Health Care said it would introduce a service similar to the Quick Care clinics.
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