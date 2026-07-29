Network issue delays Missouri bar exam administration on Tuesday

Many bar exam test takers in Missouri faced a delayed start to the test that determines whether they may practice law.

The National Conference of Bar Examiners offered an apology in a news release Tuesday night.

"We recognize that applicants devote months — and often years — of preparation to reach this moment, and we deeply regret the disruption and disappointment experienced by those affected," it wrote in the release.

Tuesday was the first time the NextGen Uniform Bar Examination was administered. The new test is entirely administered on computers, takes nine hours compared to 12 and focuses on practical lawyering skills instead of legal doctrine, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Missouri experienced some site-specific network bandwidth issues, which caused a delayed start to testing for many standard-time applicants. Once the bandwidth concern was addressed, testing resumed, according to the news release.

The examination launched across 10 jurisdictions and 16 testing locations, with approximately 2,624 applicants participating in the first operational administration of the NextGen UBE, according to the news release.

The issues were limited to certain testing locations in three jurisdictions and did not involve the NextGen testing platform itself, according to the release.

Applicants with questions about their individual circumstances or available options should follow the instructions provided by their jurisdiction. Jurisdictions will communicate directly with affected applicants regarding next steps, according to the news release.