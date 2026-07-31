Gov. Kehoe requests federal disaster declaration for July flooding

Gov. Mike Kehoe has requested that President Donald Trump approve a major disaster declaration to provide assistance to nine counties after the storms and flash flooding on July 9-11.

Joint preliminary damage assessments conducted by the Federal and State Emergency Management Agency and local officials estimated more than $26.5 million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure, according to the news release.

The estimate was based off of damage in Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Morgan, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington and Wayne Counties from the July 9-11 storm system, according to the news release.

According to the governor's office, a disaster declaration would make the Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance program available to local governments and qualifying nonprofits. They could then use this money for repairs and rebuilding of damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructures as well as reimbursement of emergency response cost and debris removal, according to the news release.

This disaster declaration request will be Missouri's third request of 2026, according to a news release from the governor's office. The governor's request for April 23-28 storms has been approved and the request for June 4-18 storms is pending.

Anyone who is still experiencing unmet needs can contact United Way or the American Red Cross, and can visit the state's recovery website for additional information.

