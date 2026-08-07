South Providence Medical Building closing through the weekend due to cooling issue

MU Health Care’s South Providence Medical Building will close at noon Friday and remain closed through the weekend because of an issue with the building’s air conditioning, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

The system was having issues cooling the air and removing the humidity, MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze told KOMU 8 News.

MU Health Care said clinics are contacting patients with appointments scheduled for Friday afternoon to discuss telehealth or rescheduling options.

The South Providence pharmacy will remain open throughout the weekend, but only through its drive-thru service, according to MU Health Care.

MU Health Care said the building is expected to reopen services Monday morning.