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U.S. flag flown over Capitol for 250th anniversary finds new home with Ashland veteran

KBIA | By Elizabeth Dorman, KOMU 8 Reporter
Published August 14, 2026 at 4:49 PM CDT
The dome of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC.
Photo by Ian Hutchinson on Unsplash
The flag was presented to Mitchell Bennett of Ashland. Bennett is a 95-year-old veteran who served in the Navy on the USS Coral Sea in the Korean War. Bennett still lives on a farm, which has been in his family for 140 years.

COLUMBIA — An American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington is now in the hands of a mid-Missouri veteran.

The flag was presented to 95-year-old Mitchell Bennett of Ashland at Big Mama's Cafe in Columbia on Thursday morning.

This flag flew over the Capitol in celebration of the nation's 250th anniversary on the Fourth of July.

Bennett served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Coral Sea and fought in the Korean War. He has four children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bennett's granddaughter Lindsey Shipley said he's one of a kind.

"My grandpa is one of the most loving people. Very opinionated. Keeps you in line," Shipley said. "There's been a few times — because he's very hardheaded — that we might go toe to toe, but he's always been understanding and loving."

Bennett spends a lot of his time out on the family farm now that's been in Ashland for 140 years.

"Whatever needs to be done, we do it together," Shipley said.

His family said they all go out and complete farm chores every morning, most often with Bennett leading them.
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Missouri News veteransKorean warNavy
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