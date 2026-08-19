Conservation Department reminds hunters to reserve managed waterfowl hunts

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding waterfowl hunters to make reservations online for Conservation Department-managed waterfowl hunts in the fall.

Hunters can make reservations online from Sept. 1-18. Reservations are required to guarantee an opportunity to hunt on the Conservation Department's 13 intensively managed wetland conservation areas, according to the news release.

There are three ways to obtain a hunting spot on a managed waterfowl hunting area, according to the news release:



Missouri residents may apply online for a reservation, which guarantees successful applicants a place to hunt on a specific day in a specific area. Residents and nonresidents can hunt with a reservation holder for hunting parties of up to four people. Residents and nonresidents can arrive at a managed waterfowl hunting area and draw for a spot in the morning drawing or "poor line."

More information about the managed waterfowl hunts can be found on the Conservation Department's website.