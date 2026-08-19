© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservation Department reminds hunters to reserve managed waterfowl hunts

KBIA | By Harper Cook, KOMU 8
Published August 19, 2026 at 5:19 PM CDT
Snow geese gather in February 2023 at Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge on their way North to summer nesting sites. The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking the public to report any dead waterfowl they see this winter to be tested for avian influenza.
Photo: Missouri Department of Conservation
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding waterfowl hunters to make reservations for Conservation Department-managed hunts for the Fall hunting season

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding waterfowl hunters to make reservations online for Conservation Department-managed waterfowl hunts in the fall.

Hunters can make reservations online from Sept. 1-18. Reservations are required to guarantee an opportunity to hunt on the Conservation Department's 13 intensively managed wetland conservation areas, according to the news release.

There are three ways to obtain a hunting spot on a managed waterfowl hunting area, according to the news release:

  1. Missouri residents may apply online for a reservation, which guarantees successful applicants a place to hunt on a specific day in a specific area.
  2. Residents and nonresidents can hunt with a reservation holder for hunting parties of up to four people.
  3. Residents and nonresidents can arrive at a managed waterfowl hunting area and draw for a spot in the morning drawing or "poor line."

More information about the managed waterfowl hunts can be found on the Conservation Department's website.
Tags
Missouri News huntingwaterfowlMissouri Department of Conservation (MDC)
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content