Missouri ranks 9th for biggest back-to-school shopping burden

COLUMBIA — Missouri ranks ninth for back-to-school spending burdens, according to an analysis by LendingTree.

The report shows that the average Missouri shopper will spend $826 this year on back-to-school shopping.

While the cost for items like school supplies, clothing and accessories, and shoes have all gone up, those rising costs are being offset by the falling cost of electronics, like calculators and laptops, typically purchased for back-to-school.

Still, shoppers inside the Columbia Target hunting for deals might have a hard time finding them.

"I would say the deals this year equal the prices that we probably bought (at) last year," said Geno Valente, a father shopping with his two sons. "If you find a deal, you're going to do just fine. And if you don't find a deal, then you're probably going to end up paying more this year."

Valente's two sons, both students at the University of Missouri, are shopping for college dorm items as well as the typical back-to-school items.

Nikki Talley, also the parent of an MU student, said she's seen prices going up.

"We've been trying to get as many scholarships and grants that she's able to get," Talley said.

She also noted the rise in tuition, with her family trying to offset those costs by finding deals and getting more thrifty with their shopping.

Despite economic pressures like tariffs and inflation, back-to-school spending has remained relatively flat since 2019, according to LendingTree's report.

