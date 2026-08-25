New ramp connecting I-70 to U.S. 63 open to traffic

A new ramp connecting eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound U.S. 63 in Columbia opened Friday — months earlier than the estimated completion date.

The ramp, which is expected to improve and decongest traffic, is part of the first portion of the Improve I-70 project that began in July 2024.

The completed ramp will now allow for direct access from U.S. 63 onto I-70.

“Prior to the construction of this ramp, motorists would have to exit eastbound I-70 and go through the Connector,” Nicole Samer, Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City Project Director, said in an email. “The ramp provides direct access without the need for stoplights, improving the overall flow of traffic in the area.”

The Improve I-70 project will cause disruptions in traffic over the next few years. Major improvements to congestion on I-70 are expected when the project is completed, which is estimated to be by the end of 2030.

Samer said the next milestone in Columbia for this project is the opening of the new overpass at the Providence Road ramp later this fall.

Looking forward, the goal of this program is to add a third lane of travel in each direction from Columbia to Kingdom City. The program is part of the overall effort to build a third lane of I-70 across the state.

