Missouri SNAP recipients to face new verification requirements Oct. 1

Missourians applying for or renewing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will need to provide additional documentation beginning Oct. 1, according to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The department's Family Support Division announced Monday that documented proof will be required for shelter costs, dependent or childcare expenses and countable resources, such as money in a bank account.

The changes will apply to initial SNAP applications, recertifications and requests to add a person submitted on or after Oct. 1. Applications submitted before Oct. 1 will follow the current policy, according to the department.

Current SNAP recipients do not need to submit new documents immediately. The department said it is mailing a one-time notice to SNAP participants about the upcoming changes.

“Ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the SNAP program is essential to supporting Missouri families who rely on these benefits,” Family Support Division Director Mandi Adams said. “These updated verification guidelines help us make consistent, well-documented eligibility decisions while safeguarding resources for households who truly need them.”

Empower Missouri, a statewide advocacy organization, raised concerns Monday that the additional documentation could create barriers for eligible SNAP recipients.

“We should be asking whether Missouri has the capacity to get these decisions right — not simply whether we have created more paperwork,” Christine Woody, Empower Missouri's food security policy manager, said in a news release. “When an eligible person loses benefits because a document was missing, a deadline was missed or paperwork was processed incorrectly, that is not program integrity. That is an administrative failure.”

Acceptable forms of verification include bills, receipts, lease agreements, bank statements or written proof from the person or business being paid, according to the Department of Social Services.

The department said the changes are intended to improve the accuracy of eligibility decisions and strengthen oversight of the SNAP program.