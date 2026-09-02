Trump approves over $19 million in federal aid for Missouri after July flooding

President Donald Trump approved Missouri's major disaster declaration request after severe storms and flooding struck the southern part of the state in early July.

Trump approved $19.9 million to assist recovery efforts, he said in a Truth Social post.

Gov. Mike Kehoe thanked Trump and Missouri’s congressional delegation for supporting the state’s request for federal assistance in a post on X.

The funding follows a request from Missouri after severe storms and flooding affected parts of the state July 9-11.

The Helicopter Search and Rescue Team worked with the Missouri Air National Guard to assist with aerial rescues such as the evacuation of more than 200 campers and staff from Camp Taum Sauk.

Kehoe activated Missouri troops in response to 12 inches of rainfall or more accumulating across parts of Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Wayne counties, according to previous KOMU 8 coverage.

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