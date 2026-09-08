Missouri State Capitol dome turns teal and purple for suicide prevention Tuesday

The dome of Missouri's State Capitol will shine teal and purple from sunset Tuesday to sunrise Wednesday, Gov. Mike Kehoe ordered.

This is in recognition of National 988 Day on Sept. 8. The lighting raises awareness of the support offered through the mental health and substance abuse hotline, according to a news release from the governor's office.

It also highlights suicide prevention efforts across Missouri as part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, according to the release.

"Missourians have always looked out for one another, especially when times are tough," Kehoe said in the news release. "On National 988 Day, we want every Missourian to know that help is one call or text away."

The Missouri 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a free and confidential service providing 24/7, statewide access to crisis support by call, text or videophone, according to the release.

Val Huhn, director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health, said you don't have to personally be experiencing a crisis to use 988.

"Trained specialists will listen without judgement, provide support, offer coping techniques, and connect you with local resources," she said in the release. "Your reason is reason enough to reach out to 988."

In the news release, Kehoe said suicide prevention touches every part of life, whether that be families, schools, workplaces, faith communities, or healthcare systems.

He said when people feel connected, valued, and supported, they are more likely to get help, according to the release.

Kehoe said when communities come together, lives are saved.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, or substance use, or if you are worried about a friend or loved one, call or text 988, or chat at Missouri988.org.