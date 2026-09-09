No evidence of foul play after body found in Missouri River, Jefferson City police say

Investigators have found no evidence of foul play or criminal activity in connection to the death of a man found floating in the Missouri River last Friday, the Jefferson City Police Department said in a Tuesday news release.

Jefferson City police on Tuesday identified the man as 70-year-old Michael Blecher of Jefferson City.

Police said an autopsy was completed on Tuesday, and the family has been notified. While the Police Department said evidence of foul play has not been found, detectives will continue to complete the death investigation and coordinate with the Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office for the final determination.

Blecher's body was discovered on Friday afternoon after emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive individual floating face down in the river near the Noren River Access in north Jefferson City.

According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department, Jefferson City police, fire and Cole County EMS responded to the area around 3:17 p.m. Friday.

Jefferson City Fire launched a rescue boat at approximately 3:34 p.m. and located the individual about three minutes later, according to the release.

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