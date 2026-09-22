Jefferson City Council rejects rezoning request to allow homeless shelter relocation

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council on Monday rejected a rezoning proposal that would have allowed Jefferson City Room at the Inn to move into a new space.

After hours of public comment, the council voted 6-3 to reject the proposal with one council member abstaining.

In May, Room at the Inn announced it was looking to relocate and expand to 107 Adams St. in Jefferson City, only about a quarter mile from its current location.

"The reason we are so sold on this building is because it checks all the boxes," Scott Johnston, president of the Board of Directors for Housing the Community Jefferson City, said. "Our initial check with the city and with the surrounding neighbors seemed to indicate that this might be successful."

During the council's meeting, supporters and opponents debated whether 107 Adams St. was the right location for the proposed shelter and resource center.

Supporters said the center would help fill gaps in the city's existing homeless services by providing a place for people to stay during the day and shelter when seasonal options are unavailable. They also pointed to its proximity to other community resources.

Advocate Kim Menken supported the proposal and said the Adams Street property was well suited for the center.

"There are a lot of homeless in that area, so they're already there, but it's vacant and it's right next to a preferred family health, which is a great location," Menken said.

The shelter currently operates seasonally out of First Baptist Church, providing nighttime shelter to homeless people during winter months.

The current shelter only has 20 beds, meaning that on any given night, only 20 people could be housed. Johnston said that in the colder months, they often have to turn people away because all the beds are full.

The new shelter would house 30 people a night, Johnson said. Additionally, Room at the Inn would be able to serve as a resource center during the day.

In June, the Jefferson City Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 against recommending rezoning permission for the proposed shelter.

Johnston said that even if this proposed location doesn't get approved, they will not give up. The group already has a business plan in place, and if they need to do a reset, it shouldn't take as long.

"We believe we have good direction. We would just need to modify it from using 107 Adams," Johnston said. "Given how long it has taken us to find this location, it's hard to say how long it would take us to find another property."