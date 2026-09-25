St. Louis officials launch pro bono task force to combat fraudsters scamming tornado victims

A volunteer-led task force of St. Louis-based lawyers will go after contractors who take advantage of victims of last year's May tornado.

Mayor Cara Spencer announced the creation of the task force on Thursday as an expansion of the city's effort to provide legal aid to victims in the tornado zone. The EF3 tornado damaged and destroyed thousands of homes in the north and west parts of the city.

The task force will be composed of area lawyers and Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, a legal aid group that often works with the city on housing and other legal issues.

Together, the litigators will provide free legal expertise and representation to eligible homeowners who believe they were defrauded by a contractor, including by receiving shoddy or partial work.

Spencer said she hopes the task force sends a "clear and unambiguous message" to fraudsters looking to victimize homeowners impacted by the tornado.

"I've just heard over and over again some truly heartbreaking stories of folks that have been taken advantage of by contractors, some of which are local," Spencer said.

In May, a High Ridge contractor was charged with defrauding victims of the tornado by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway's office.

Homeowners seeking legal aid will go through a two-stage screening process to evaluate their claims. Then, if selected, an attorney will be matched with the homeowners. The intake form can be found here .

Celeste Vossmeyer, an attorney who has worked with Spencer's administration on several other projects, helped assemble the task force. She said the city's north and west sides need extra eyes while recovery efforts continue.

"We're hoping that this is also going to be a deterrent as other money flows into the tornado disaster area and to other scammers that may try to take advantage of these individual homeowners," she said.

Spencer said the city will also partner with the attorney general's consumer protection office. The office will forward complaints from homeowners in the tornado zone to the task force.

Spencer said that without the help of the volunteers, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and the attorney general, the city could not offer this type of help.

Shawn Caruso, a senior attorney at Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, called on other lawyers in the area to consider joining the pro bono team.

"Every lawyer who volunteers expands our ability and our capacity to provide more free legal aid to our residents," Caruso said.

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