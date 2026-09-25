Thousands of Catholics come to St. Louis to see Fulton Sheen get closer to becoming a saint

For the first time, an American-born Catholic bishop is one step away from becoming a saint. And tens of thousands of people came to St. Louis to see it happen.

The Catholic Church held a beatification Mass for Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center. The faithful from 49 states and 10 countries came to the ceremony that bestows on Sheen the title "Blessed" and his own feast day.

It also means he is nearly a saint.

Fulton Sheen was born in the small town of El Paso, Illinois, and later lived in Peoria. In addition to training to become a priest, he studied and later taught philosophy at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Diane Heckley, of Bloomington, Indiana, prays ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center. "I remember him on television," she said. "It's just a feeling of grace and closeness to our Lord."

But he is best known for his use of broadcast media to share his messages about Jesus, one of the first in the Catholic faith to do so. He started in radio, then was on TV in the 1950s and '60s, most notably for the show "Life Is Worth Living" that reached an international audience.

Sheen was charismatic, bold and to the point, like in a 1955 episode where he challenged people to see the dangers of a materialistic life.

"To a great extent we are assuming that all we need to be happy is some external prosperity. In other words, we've made our philosophy a philosophy of having, rather than a philosophy of being," Sheen said.

Sheen was more than a preacher — he was a star, winning an Emmy in 1953, beating Lucille Ball for most outstanding personality category.

Diane Heckley of Bloomington, Indiana, remembers watching Sheen on television with her parents. She came to the beatification Mass because all these years later, she said she is still drawn to his message.

"He was so able to communicate his faith and holiness and just everything beautiful about the Catholic Church to his audiences. He had a wonderful gift," Heckley said.

Even though it's been decades since Sheen was on air, clips of his shows have attracted a new audience via social media.

Catholic influencers and news services have been posting excerpts of his shows on Instagram and TikTok.

Ellie Fontana, a 24-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, came to the beatification Mass because Sheen has "gone viral."

"He's just very relatable to my generation now and that means everything and it's something that we can look forward to," she said. "Because we're all called to be saints. And I think you can even see how Gen Z is responding today, just how relevant and how much needed it is in the church today."

The mood at the all-day event at the Dome was one of celebration. There was music and speakers with a re-creation of Sheen's set from his TV shows as a backdrop for some presentations.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bonnie Engstrom reacts while speaking during a news conference ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. Engstrom recalled watching Sheen on television while growing up. "He reminded me of spending time with my great-grandpa," she said. "The wisdom and the humor and the personality — it was such a warm character, and I knew that was a man that I wanted to get to know better."

There was an expo hall full of tables set up more like a conference or networking event than a religious ceremony. There were even merch tables where one could buy T-shirts or a Fulton Sheen Lego mini-figurine.

Beatification requires a miracle: 16 years ago, a baby was born without a heartbeat but recovered after his parents prayed to the archbishop. The Vatican certified that as a miracle. The boy's mother, Bonnie Engstrom of Washington, Illinois, said she always felt a connection to Sheen, even though she only knew him by watching TV shows that first aired before she was alive.

"He reminded me of spending time with my great-grandpa, and the wisdom and the humor and the personality, it was such a warm character," Engstrom said. "I knew that that was a man that I wanted to get to know better and that I wanted to spend time with."

Engstrom named her son James Fulton — to honor Sheen. He led the procession of the relic of the archbishop in the beatification Mass. The Catholic Church is currently evaluating six other miracles attributed to Sheen to certify a second one. If that happens, then Pope Leo XIV, who is also from Illinois, could take the final step to make him a saint.

See more photos from the beatification festivities from STLPR Visuals Editor Brian Munoz.

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Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sisters with the Servants of the Lord and the Virgin of Matará walk near the Dome at America's Center ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Seminarians look for directions behind a cutout of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A display featuring the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is shown at a Catholic University booth during an expo ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. Sheen studied at Catholic University in 1920 and later returned to teach philosophy and theology there for 23 years, from 1926 to 1950.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Carissa Hess, of Edwardsville, shows off a LEGO minifig depicting the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Archival footage of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen plays on an RCA ColorTrak television during an expo ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Theresa Meister, of Peoria, Ill., photographs her son Andrew Meister, right, his wife, Tricia Meister, and their children, the family of Hershey, Pa., with a cutout of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen ahead of Sheen's beatification Mass on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. The couple's youngest child, 15-month-old Fulton, was named after Sheen.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio People walk over a floor graphic depicting the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen as they enter an expo hall ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Timothy Dolan, the former Archbishop of New York and St. Louis-native, converses with the Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday,.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sister Josephine Garrett speaks ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bishop Louis Tylka of Peoria tears up while speaking about the significance of the day during a news conference ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A life-size cutout of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen stands in an expo hall ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Commemorative coins depicting the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen are offered for sale ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Michelle Melin, a fifth-grade teacher at Seton Catholic School in Moline, Ill., adjusts rosaries ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A rosary featuring an image of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is displayed ahead of his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Clergy process into the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A clergy member holds a program during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle waves to the crowd while processing into the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woman wearing a white lace mantilla prays with a rosary during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An attendant carries a reliquary containing a portion of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen's jawbone as James Fulton Engstrom, in blue tie, and his brother process in during Sheen's beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A clergy swings a thurible during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Catholic clergy pray during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio James Fulton Engstrom and his brother process while carrying a reliquary containing a portion of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen's jawbone during Sheen's beatification Mass on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. Engstrom's recovery after being stillborn and without a pulse for 61 minutes was recognized by the Catholic Church as the miracle attributed to Sheen that cleared the way for the Emmy Award winner's beatification — just one step away from sainthood.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle incenses a reliquary containing a portion of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen's jawbone during Sheen's beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woman wearing a lace mantilla prays during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of people fill the Dome at America's Center for the beatification Mass of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Peoria's Bishop Louis Tylka speaks during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski attends the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, center, celebrates the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen surrounded by bishops and archbishops on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Thousands of Communion hosts are prepared ahead of the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A man prays during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Clergy wear vestments embroidered with "JMJ," an abbreviation for Jesus, Mary and Joseph, during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. The initials reflect Sheen's devotion to the Holy Family; a prayer he promoted begins, "Jesus, Mary, Joseph, I love you very much."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Pope Leo XIV's special envoy, stands with clergy as a portrait of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is unveiled after Sheen was declared "Blessed" during his beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle incenses a portrait of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen after declaring him "Blessed" during Sheen's beatification Mass on Thursday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle laughs while delivering his homily during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis. Tagle drew laughter from the crowd while noting that Sheen and Pope Leo XIV were both born in Illinois.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Seminarians kneel during the consecration at the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A woman is overcome with emotion during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An Emmy Award won by the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen is displayed alongside a book about his life during his beatification Mass on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A priest distributes Communion during the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dominican Sisters of Mary Mother of the Eucharist's Agnes Maria, right, is embraced by Sister Angela Marie, left, before the the beatification Mass for the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen on Thursday at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Faithful kneel in prayer before a reliquary containing a portion of the late Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen's jawbone after of his beatification Mass on Thursday in downtown St. Louis.