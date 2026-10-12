Transportation secretary and Sen. Schmitt push $30 billion airport modernization bill that could help Lambert

U.S. Sen Eric Schmitt's newly introduced bill – the Modern Skies Act – asks Congress for $30 billion to modernize all things airports. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy joined Schmitt in Missouri on Thursday to push the legislation.

"The delays that people get frustrated with - that's all part of air travel, but it doesn't have to be," said Schmitt. "The Modern Skies Act is really to challenge those assumptions."

Schmitt said the legislation comes in the face of an expected 40% increase in air travel over the next two decades. The three-prong plan stipulates funding for air traffic control systems, aviation infrastructure and airport terminals.

Duffy said the Modern Skies Act builds on $12.5 billion allocated to modernize air travel through the "One Big Beautiful Bill." The Modern Skies Act will "finish the job" in updating aviation systems nationally, he said.

"We should have the greatest technology in airports on the face of the earth," Duffy said. "And if you travel internationally, oftentimes that's not the case."

Duffy pointed to air traffic control towers, many of which he said were built in the 1960s and '70s.

"They have leaky roofs, or a toilet will leak, and it'll leak down into the break room," he said. "Controllers should not have to work in this environment. They should have the best tools possible to keep your airspace safe."

Duffy said the bill will also equip control towers with artificial intelligence-powered air traffic management systems.

In September 2026, Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and Duffy unveiled an AI-powered program, Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories.

Currently in use in the Washington, D.C., area, the program integrates datastreams from weather patterns to staffing metrics, the program recommends flight routes to air traffic controllers.

"What might have been a two-hour ground stop would now be a 45-minute ground stop. Getting better pathways around weather and over weather and through weather, all doing it safely, but way better options that will reduce delays," Duffy said.

Associated reductions to fuel and staffing costs will in turn benefit customers with lower airfares, per a DOT press release.

Notably, the bill includes a provision for a $10 billion pilot grant program. Headed by the Transportation secretary, the program will remodel up to three medium-size passenger airports. Schmitt said he hopes St. Louis will be among those airports.

"The Modern Skies Act is tailor-made for places – not just St. Louis – there's probably at least 12 to 16 airports that fall into that category, but I can't think of a more deserving one," Schmitt said.

Airports with primary terminal buildings constructed before 1990 that have not since been remodeled may apply for funding to improve terminals or related infrastructure that will increase passenger capacity and circulation.

Duffy said he agrees that St. Louis is a good candidate but expects the application to be competitive – if the bill passes.

Schmitt said he is focused on building bipartisan support to pass the legislation this year.

"I haven't been in Washington for all that long, but we spend a lot of money on stupid things," he said. "But infrastructure – airports – these are the kinds of things, when you talk to people, that they do support."

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