Missouri AG expands kratom investigation to nine more companies

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is expanding her investigation into 7-OH and other synthetic kratom products sold in Missouri, according to a Thursday news release from the attorney general's office.

The investigation is looking into nine more companies suspected of violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act through sales of synthetic kratom products.

These products contain 7-OH, MGM-15 or other chemical compounds derived from kratom. They are marketed as “supplements” or “wellness” products, according to the news release.

“Missourians are being led to believe that 7‑OH, MGM‑15, and similar chemicals are safe supplements. They are not. Do not consume these deadly products,” Hanaway said in the release. “These are illegal, dangerous drugs, and people, including children, are being harmed. Our office vows to use every tool we have to protect Missourians.”

The attorney general's office has issued new Civil Investigative Demands to nine companies that are suspected to have manufactured, distributed or sold products containing compounds labelled "Schedule I" controlled substances, according to the release.

MGM-15 was added to the Missouri "Schedule I" list on Sept. 25. In high concentration, 7-OH can have similar effects to MGM-15, so products with artificially heightened levels of 7-OH are also subject to Missouri criminal penalties.

The nine new Civil Investigative Demands were issued to the following companies:

KC Distro in Independence

Main Street Traders, doing business as Main Street Smoke Shop in Kansas City

Spark Wholesale, doing business as Spark Tobacco & Vape in St. Peters

Cloud Wholesale in St. Louis

S&A Wholesale, Inc. in St. Louis

JSST Enterprises, doing business as Ultimate Vapor, in Desloge

AK Wholesale, Inc. in Bensenville, Illinois

Karmic Genesis in Cape Girardeau

Vapor Maven in Joplin

The Civil Investigative Demands require companies to provide information about kratom products they sell, the alkaloid levels in those products and the presence of added or isolated 7‑OH, according to the release. It also requires information regarding the methods used to manufacture, test, source and distribute the products.

The Attorney General's office is also seeking records of consumer complaints and any safety or dosage claims made to customers.

The office encourages Missourians who believe they were misled or harmed by kratom products to file a complaint at ago.mo.gov.

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