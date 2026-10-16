St. Louis just made it harder to open smoke shops and easier to shut down ones that attract crime

New zoning rules approved by St. Louis's board of aldermen will give the community a say when smoke shops want to open in their neighborhood and give the city an easier process to close down shops that are attracting illegal activities.

Previously, aldermen on the Planning Commission said s everal smoke shops around the city had become magnets for violent and illegal activity and pointed toward the legislation as a necessary change in the city's zoning rules.

Aldermen passed Board Bill 81 unanimously on Friday, which changes zoning laws to require any new shops to gain a conditional use permit from the city. The new rules also give the city new enforcement powers to close smoke shops that violate their permit terms — a task that was previously difficult to carry out.

Under the rules, the city can revoke a shop's conditional use permit if it breaks terms set out in the new rules. Excessive loitering or illegal signage, on-site smoking, illegal drug sales, selling products to minors or disruptive lighting and music could all contribute to a pulled permit.

The rules also add new requirements for shop owners to open. To earn a conditional use permit, the business owner would need to go through public hearings, get support from neighbors and receive approval from the city's Board of Public Service.

Previously, smoke shops could open through "permitting by right," meaning a shop would automatically receive a permit under the city's current zoning rules. The city is currently overhauling its more than 70-year-old zoning rules .

Ward 2 Alderman Tom Oldenburg sponsored the bill.

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