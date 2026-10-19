New Missouri nonprofit pours $2.9 million into campaign to reinstate abortion ban

A new Missouri-based nonprofit has dropped $2.9 million into a campaign hoping to reinstate an abortion ban.

Her Health Her Future Missouri was incorporated in September and is now the top donor to Her Health, Her Future PAC, the campaign aimed at passing Amendment 3. If approved by a majority of voters, it would overturn the state’s 2024 reproductive-rights amendment.

The donations doubled the total amount of money the campaign had on hand as of Thursday, according to disclosure reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The campaign has raised $5.3 million since launching last year.

As a nonprofit, Her Health Her Future is not legally required to disclose its donors. Among its leadership are veterans of Missouri Republican politics, including Edward Greim, a partner at the Kansas City law firm Graves Garrett Greim; Michael Hafner, a longtime GOP consultant; and James Lawson, who is on a leave of absence from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to serve as campaign adviser for Her Health Her Future PAC.

Lawson said the nonprofit was formed to protect Missouri donors who wanted to give to the anti-abortion cause “without putting a target on their backs.”

Leaders with both campaigns have recounted instances of threats and harassment over their stances on abortion.

Lawson said “99%” of funding across the nonprofit and the PAC is from Missourians, noting that opponents of Amendment 3 have accepted millions from out-of-state nonprofits that also don’t disclose their donors.

“The real concern is outside money attempting to influence Missouri’s constitution,” Lawson said.

As of Thursday, Stop the Ban, the campaign pushing to defeat Amendment 3, has raised more than $25.7 million. A spokesperson with the campaign did not respond to a request for comment by time of publishing.

