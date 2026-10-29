Missouri Auditor Fitzpatrick touts his independence in bid for a second term

On the latest episode of the "Politically Speaking" podcast, Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said he's charted an independent course for the office, even though he's a Republican looking into a state government that's controlled by the same party.

"And my record, going all the way back to my time as a member of the House, has been that I'm not going to hit pause on criticizing what I view as mismanagement or bad decisions being made," Fitzpatrick said.

The auditor's race is the only Missouri statewide contest on the ballot in 2026. Fitzpatrick, who was first elected to his post in 2022, is squaring off against Democrat Quentin Wilson. You can hear Wilson's Politically Speaking episode by clicking here .

Here is what else Fitzpatrick talked about on this show:

He dismissed the idea that only a Democratic official could effectively run the auditor's office. Fitzpatrick said his scrupulous look at GOP-run government gives his auditing findings more credence. "That lends a lot more credibility to it than if it was somebody from the other party because then the case could be made that it's a political witch hunt," he said.

While the auditor's race almost always gets less attention than a gubernatorial or U.S. Senate contest, he said the Trump administration's efforts to crack down on fraud in state government is giving his reelection bid a bit more visibility.

Unlike Wilson, Fitzpatrick said he supports Amendment 3 — which would place a ban on most abortions and gender-affirming care for minors in the Missouri Constitution. He opposes Amendment 6, which would make it significantly more difficult for the legislature to overturn some ballot initiatives.

Fitzpatrick served three full terms in the Missouri House. Gov. Mike Parson appointed the Barry County Republican to be treasurer in early 2019 after Eric Schmitt was picked to be attorney general. He won a full four-year term in 2020 against Democrat Vicki Englund.

After state Auditor Nicole Galloway decided against running for reelection in 2022, Fitzpatrick won a primary against then-state Rep. David Gregory and then easily defeated Democratic auditor nominee Al Green in the general election. Fitzpatrick's victory meant that Republicans controlled every statewide office.

Fitzpatrick is a native of Shell Knob, a community about 40 miles from Branson. He started a dock repair business while he was in high school, a company that grew dramatically while he was in college.

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