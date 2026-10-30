McBaine bur oak tree undergoes seasonal maintenance

The McBaine bur oak tree underwent preservation work this week in hopes of improving its quality of life for future generations.

In McBaine, a small town located in the west corner of Boone County, stands a historic natural landmark, the McBaine bur oak tree. It sits on the farmland of John Sam and Susan Williamson, which they have owned for five generations. The Williamson family has owned the tree since 1835, according to reporting by KOMU 8.

The arborist company Trees, Forests and Landscapes, based out of St. Louis, regularly works on the tree. Mike Sestric, the owner and president of the company, was at the site Thursday and spoke about his team’s process.

This trip marks their third time at the tree. The company has come out every couple of years to do soil amendments and fertilization treatments, Sestric said.

On Thursday, the crew worked on removing dead wood, lightening the load of some limbs and doing an overall inspection of the canopy. Sestric said the trunk of the tree is hollow, so much of the weight is in the limbs. These measures help take some weight off to keep the tree standing.

Sestric said people in the area have come together to help maintain the land around it and keep it enjoyable for people to visit. He added that, previously, people have driven through Sam’s field and tore it up a bit. When it rains and gets muddy, the damage is more visible, he said.

There is also a plan to have a fence put in place at the base of the tree to prevent people from driving underneath it.

The same company also installed a lightning system 18 years ago within the tree to try and prevent severe damage in the case of a lightning strike. The team had to repair this system multiple times due to the copper being stripped out, Sestric said.

This landmark stands on the side of Burr Oak Road with no other trees within 1,000 feet of it. It is 90 feet tall and has a 130-foot spread. Its trunk alone has a 287-inch circumference. Also known as “the big tree,” it has stood for nearly 400 years, according to the National Park Service. Throughout this time, it has held up through various storms, floods, droughts and vandalism.

To residents, it is more than just a tree — it brings the community together.

The tree has become so popular over the years that it now has its own Facebook group with over 10,000 members. The feed is filled with pictures of local weddings, engagement pictures, proposals, travelers’ adventures and more.

On Facebook, there is a post explaining that, when people donate, they can go to the site and collect a log from the tree to keep as a memento. The donations will go to the purchase of a camera to provide more security for the tree.

Sestric said this tree means a lot to the Columbia community.

“It has just been a part of so many generations of families around here,” Sestric said. “Everybody knows, ‘We will meet you by the old oak.’”