Columbia City Council accepts land donation for new park, mountain bike trails

Mountain bikers will soon have a new place to ride after the Columbia City Council on Monday accepted the donation of 80 acres of land for construction of a park on the city’s south side with a variety of trails for cyclists of all skill levels.

The donation of land near Stanley Poe Road comes from the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust. The total estimated value of the donation is $3.8 million.

Morris, who died in 2020, was a long-time owner of Walt’s Bike Shop, a popular retailer in the center of the city. More than 25 people showed up in support of the donation, including many who said the park would fill a need for more modernized riding trails in the city.

“We frequently travel all over the state of Arkansas, multiple trips throughout the year, simply because we don’t have this type of variety of experience here in central Missouri,” Braden Bence, a Columbia resident and outdoor enthusiast, told the council.

The project, known as Boone Horizon Trails, is expected to include 7.85 miles of cross-country, natural surface trails for biking and hiking. The trails will vary in difficulty and include hubs for bikers and hikers to reconnect with other patrons throughout the park.

The park would also include a 40-car parking lot and restrooms.

The trust has already given the city $90,000 for long-term contractor maintenance for trails. If the acquisition process for the 80 acres of land is completed by Dec. 15, the trust has also pledged to provide $100,000 for trail maintenance equipment.

Fifth Ward council member Christina Hartman had questions about yearly maintenance costs.

“On an annual basis, our cost is minimal as long as we are maintaining things and keep on keeping them,” said Gabe Huffington, parks and recreation director.

The vote was unanimous, although council member Valerie Carroll, who represents the First Ward, abstained from voting on the bill due to her husband’s employer being able to make financial decisions for the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust.

“This is all of our community members coming together for a project like this,” Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said. “I think it speaks to who we are as a community.”

Stormwater drainage improvements

The council also approved the construction of stormwater infrastructure improvements on Glenn Drive, Rhonda Drive and Andy Drive. The Glenn-Rhonda Stormwater project will cost an estimated $700,000 and will be paid for by stormwater utility funds.

The project will supplement the failing storm drainage infrastructure in the neighborhood with new stormwater pipes and inlets, as well as a channel and swale.

These improvements are aimed to address the frequent yard, house and street flooding the neighborhood faces.

Karen Seeger, a community member of this area, shared with the council the issues some neighbors have had regarding the current infrastructure. She urged council members to approve these improvements.

Other items

The council amended the fiscal year 2026 annual budget by appropriating $4.6 million in funds to provide for end-of-year adjustments for the Parks and Recreation Department and Utility Customer Services. The departments each received $2.3 million in funds.

Fiscal year 2026 ended Sept. 30.

The council approved an amendment to appropriate about $332,000 to pay for the Weaver Consultants Group to do further underground testing required to expand the Columbia Sanitary Landfill. Extra testing is required for the expansion by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Geological Support Program.

This is the fourth amendment to the agreement with Weaver Consultants Group. It will bring the total additional money allocated to the project to about $1.05 million.

The council also approved the installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Green Meadows Road and Bethel Street. This project is estimated to cost about $1.16 million.

