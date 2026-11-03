Most Missouri congressional incumbents hang onto seats, including Bob Onder

Incumbents of several of Missouri's congressional districts hung onto their seats Tuesday night, save for U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin who lost her seat in a stunning upset by Democrat Fred Wellman.

Onder wins 3rd District

Republican Bob Onder won reelection in Missouri's 3rd Congressional District over Democrat Bethany Mann. Onder received 54% of the vote compared to Mann's 43%, as of 10:30 p.m.

The 3rd District is heavily Republican, though Democrats have made an effort to organize more effectively in parts of St. Charles County.

Onder served for eight years in the Missouri Senate and two years in the state House. He currently serves on committees on education, transportation and the judiciary.

Bell wins in the 1st District

Congressman Wesley Bell easily won reelection in Missouri's 1st District against Republican Paul Berry III 81% to 13% as of 10:30 p.m. Bell's win was expected, as the 1st District is the most Democratic-leaning congressional seat in Missouri.

Bell effectively clinched another term by soundly defeating former Congresswoman Cori Bush in the August primary. He substantially expanded his margin of victory compared to his win against Bush in 2024, including African American-majority portions of the district.

"Over the last two years, we've delivered better, more accountable representation, brought resources home to our neighborhoods, and fought for the people of this district," Bell said in a statement. "With the current administration attacking our healthcare, voting rights, and enriching themselves while the American people continue to suffer from higher costs, that work matters now more than ever."

The future of the 1st District is up in the air, though. Some Republicans have called on the Missouri legislature to split St. Louis and St. Louis County into several largely rural districts, which is now possible because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, Louisiana v. Callais.

Stigall wins 6th District

In the contest for the open north Missouri-based 6th District, Republican Chris Stigall bested Democrat Josh Smead 58% to 39%, as of 10:30 p.m.

Stigall won a hotly contested primary against Kansas City Councilman Nathan Willett in August. He was strongly favored in the 6th District, especially after court rulings requiring the state to use a 2022 congressional map where the seat was more GOP-leaning.

Smead ran an energetic campaign and raised enough money to run television ads and embark on a bus tour across the district.

Stigall will succeed Sam Graves, a Tarkio Republican who is retiring.

Smith wins 8th District

Jason Smith will return to the House after easily defeating Democrat Chris Reichard in the southeast Missouri-based 8th District.

Smith received 67% of the vote compared to Reichard's 29%, as of 10:30 p.m.

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