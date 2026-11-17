A Missouri task force that spent nearly 18 months studying how to overhaul the state’s public school funding formula will delay its recommendations until July 2027, after lawmakers have approved the next state budget.

State Sen. Rusty Black, a Chillicothe Republican who chairs both the task force and the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the delay Monday, citing looming budget cuts and legislative proposals to reduce property taxes, a major source of funding for public schools.

“Beginning (the political process) in this chaotic year that we are in is ill-advised,” he told the group at the end of its meeting Monday morning. “So that is the choice I have made.”

The decision comes after the task force learned that its proposed changes could increase the cost of Missouri’s school funding formula by more than $600 million. Meanwhile, the existing formula is already projected to be underfunded by roughly $300 million next fiscal year.

The group was scheduled to review a draft report of recommendations during its meeting in October. Six days beforehand, Black cancelled the meeting, citing scheduling conflicts.

Monday’s meeting did not include a review of the report but instead focused on the state’s deteriorating financial outlook. Adam Koenigsfeld, director of Missouri Senate appropriations staff, estimated that lawmakers will have to cut $1.5 to $3.5 billion from the funding requested by state agencies.

This will be a major focus of the legislative session beginning in January, Black said, alongside proposals to reduce property taxes, which drastically impact school funding.

“As we go through this next year with two major things on the plate in the legislature… I’ve asked the governor’s office and the governor, and he has agreed to wait until the end of July to accept this report,” he said.

The report has not been made public. When The Independent asked the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for a copy, a spokesperson referred the question to Black’s office.

The department has not yet responded to a request under Missouri’s open records law for a copy of the report.

Democrats have been calling out what they see as a lack of transparency and asking for a public release of the group’s recommendations.

“It is incredibly disappointing that the governor’s handpicked task force has worked for almost 18 months to research and craft a responsible funding formula and after 18 months of work, they are not going to issue any findings,” state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Kansas City Democrat and former educator, told The Independent. “I think the public deserves to know: What did the task force discover and why are they failing to release the report?”

State Sen. Doug Beck, a Democrat from Affton who previously served on his local school board, told The Independent that he was frustrated that the report is still in the dark.

“All I can assume is (GOP leaders) didn’t like the results of the extra money being spent, and they decided to can it,” he said. “I don’t see why they would do this, go through all this work, people’s time, valuable time from different people across the board, and then at the end say you’re not going to even come forward with the report that you’ve already completed.”

Gov. Mike Kehoe created the task force through an executive order in January 2025, asking for a report by Dec. 1 with recommendations to update Missouri’s 21-year-old formula.

His office said in a statement Monday that Kehoe “remains committed to developing a school funding foundation formula that reflects the needs of today’s students, families and educators” but supports the delay.

Kehoe initially asked the group to create a formula that would cost roughly the same in its first year of implementation as the $3.875 billion provided in fiscal year 2025. Changes to the formula and a new public school accountability system has increased the cost to $4.53 billion for fiscal year 2028.

“A lot of times when you ask a school superintendent, ‘where are the problems?….’ They ask for more money,” Kehoe said during the task force’s first meeting in June 2025. “That is not a great answer to me… That can’t always be the answer to every problem.”

Despite the state’s financial pressures, some task force members said Monday that they remain confident in their recommendations, even if lawmakers cannot afford to fully fund them.

“I would rather underfund a new formula than continue to fund a formula that is already making the inequities greater,” state Rep. Ed Lewis, a Republican from Moberly who lost his bid for State Senate in the August primary.

Michael Podgursky, a semi-retired economics professor from the University of Missouri-Columbia and affiliated scholar at the Sinquefield Center for Applied Economic Research, said the group had identified needed fixes for the formula.

“We need to come up with a rational basis going forward, independent of revenue projections,” he said. “Maybe it won’t get fully funded for some years, but at least underlying the projections is a rational structure for identifying need and equity across the districts.”

Black offered conflicting reasons for the delay, saying the state’s financial situation is worse than when the group first began meeting.

“The assumptions were that the money is going to be there and we are going to be able to have an impact,” he said. “Those assumptions I believe have changed tremendously.”

But he also noted that the budget situation was predicted years prior as the state spent down its reserves.

“The idea that we were going to cut $2 to $2.5 billion,” he said. “People around the state budget put those numbers in front of me two or three years ago.”

Beck wondered if Kehoe and other Republican officials did not like the outcome of the task force’s work, which called for an increase to education funding rather than tamping it down to 2025’s level.

“I thought (the task force) was going to be used as a way to underfund our schools, and I think that’s what they thought was going to happen,” he said. “Then when it turned out that they had to put more money in just to basically keep the status quo, it caused a problem for them.”

House Minority Leader Ashley Aune, a Democrat from Kansas City, said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the delay means public schools will remain tied to a dated funding system.

“What that means is that we are going to go through another budget process in the upcoming session,” she said, “where appropriators are going to be asked to work on a foundation formula that our own governor says is not working.”

The task force will not meet in coming months, but Black encouraged members to remain part of the group.

“We will see what it looks like at the end of session when we reset and what we can do,” he said.

Kehoe’s policy director, Halle Herbert, said the governor is expecting a report around the end of July.

“We are all very much appreciative of the hard work,” she said. “And we know that the efforts are not done yet.”

