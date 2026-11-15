Missouri's disability community prepares to defend funding...again

As Nicole Noblet traveled around the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services’ (MACDDS) annual conference in October, she sought out sessions that would prepare her to defend the services she uses on a daily basis.

Noblet, who speaks with the aid of a speech generating tool known as an Augmentative and Alternative Communication device, said this year’s legislative session was a learning curve.

“Learning what the budget is going to look like and what the new medicaid rules from the federal government will help me be able to tell my legislators about the services people need to live and how to target my message at what the legislators have as priority,” Noblet said.

She is specifically concerned about what are known as self-directed services, which allow people with disabilities to have more control over hiring and paying their own personal aids.

Noblet said this program has enabled her to employ and fairly compensate her mother for day-to-day care. It also aligns with her schedule and gives her the ability to attend events such as the MACDDS conference.

However, Noblet said that this is about more than just scheduling and financial concerns. This program helps to keep people together.

“There are a lot of families that have kids with higher needs that would have had to put them in a hospital if that funding went away or if they were told family members couldn’t be paid,” Noblet said.

Moving forward

Last year, more than 1,000 people advocating for Missouri’s developmental disabilities community showed up at the Capitol in Jefferson City aiming to keep $80.7 million in funding in the state budget.

The efforts were successful, but signs point to the community needing to gear up for yet another fight as the state shifts into the next fiscal year.

Self-directed services are among those that could be potential targets for budget cuts.

Representative Kathy Steinhoff (D-Columbia) said that could come as part of Missouri trying to slash another $1-2 billion from next year’s budget.

“The governor played his cards last year, we know exactly where he thinks there is decreased value in using money from tax payers,” Steinhoff said. “So, it makes sense to me that's likely where he’s gonna start again this year.”

She said she fears the disability community will need to be prepared to defend and diversify funding.

As a way for the state to come up with extra funds, Steinhoff suggested tapping into what she deems an underused resource: Missouri’s wealthiest citizens.

“We cut the capital gains tax a few years ago, that was $650 million. That would have funded this,” Steinhoff said.

Outside of Missouri

This idea is similar to one that was on the ballot for this year’s midterms in California.

There, politicians and activist groups advocated for a wealth tax known as Proposition 40, aimed mostly at closing hospital funding gaps, but California voters rejected it.

Suzanne Jimenez was a chief proponent for the proposition that would have placed a one-time tax on California’s billionaires in order to secure funding for the state’s healthcare system.

“We have the most billionaires in the country in our state who have a very marginal tax and could actually protect our healthcare system and it won’t hurt their wealth in any way,” Jimenez said.

But Adam Michel, director of tax policy studies at the libertarian think tank the Cato Institute, said this approach has flaws — namely that taxation could incentivize billionaires to move out of a state and take their money with them.

“The people you are trying target simply get up and leave and they don’t just take their wealth with them, they also take their income tax revenue and their sales tax revenue and their property tax revenue with them,” Michel said.

The full cost

MACDDS Executive Director Nancy Pennington said the community is going to need to find funding somewhere, and the search can be exhausting.

“It’s these families that are already tired because of what they’re already dealing with in their life and they’re just having to go do one more thing,” Pennington said.

She said people with disabilities and their advocates will have to continue to lean on what they know best: each other.

“It’s really hard and really draining, but it is also critically important that people continue to show up,” Pennington.