Despite not anticipating significant effects to Missouri, Gov. Mike Kehoe said the state will be monitoring the aftermath of a planned detonation of lead azide in Iowa.

During a news conference on Monday, Kehoe stressed that the state believes there are "no significant health risks to Missourians and livestock."

"However, the unusual nature of this operation warrants additional precautions to protect Missourians," Kehoe said.

Several members of Kehoe's Cabinet spoke on the plans the state has prepared for the detonation this week at a southeast Iowa army base.

Originally, the detonation was to occur last Friday. It was pushed to Monday before being moved again to Wednesday.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that the Army can conduct the detonation.

Kehoe said the detonation is a federal operation.

"The states of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois do not have a say in when this is conducted. I do join my fellow governors and agency officials in neighboring states in their frustration with how this has been handled," Kehoe said.

Missouri will activate the state's emergency operations center to coordinate a response with other agencies once they get definitive word from the federal government of a detonation date and time as well as in the event of an accidental detonation.

Jake Buxton, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said the agency has been working closely with state and federal partners on the issue, despite not expecting concentrations of lead to reach threatening levels.

According to the World Health Organization, there is no safe level of lead exposure.

One area the DNR will be focusing on is monitoring drinking water.

"The department has already begun to partner with communities to conduct monitoring at primary public drinking water systems that utilize surface water as their source to ensure water provided to the public has not been impacted," Buxton said.

Buxton also said the Environmental Protection Agency is already collecting raw surface water samples from public drinking water systems within a 100-mile radius of where the detonation will occur.

He said drinking water utilities that use surface water already have treatment processes in place capable of addressing lead.

Buxton said the state has also already reached out to water systems in Hannibal and Louisiana that use the Mississippi River, in anticipation of potential impact on the river as well.

"It was not expected to impact those water systems. It was expected to be lower than the intakes are in the Mississippi, but we've been in communication with them all weekend," Buxton said.

He said those drinking water utilities also can filter lead.

Sarah Willson, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the department does not expect this to be a public health emergency for Missourians.

"Current guidance emphasizes that the anticipated risk to individual health is low. We expect this to be an isolated and short-term event," Willson said.

She also said the department as well as state partners will continue to monitor dispersion patterns and potential exposure levels.

Willson said the state's lead exposure program is always monitoring how lead impacts Missouri, because Missouri is a lead-producing state.

"Our team works day in and day out on providing this education and will continue to do so and work with our health departments and our health partners to ensure they have the information that they need," Willson said.

Regarding agriculture, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn reiterated that the risk remained low and believes the state's livestock industry and food supply "will remain safe and healthy."

She said the department is not recommending ranchers bring livestock inside, despite conflicting reports.

"If you are a livestock producer and you have concerns, please reach out to your local veterinarian to create a plan that works for you and your family farm. Work with that veterinarian to keep your livestock safe to the best of your ability," Chinn said.

She also said because lead occurs naturally in Missouri, there will likely already be some recorded lead levels.

"Our livestock are already exposed to certain levels of lead, and this is not something that should be alarming," Chinn said.

In a post on Monday, President Donald Trump said he ordered the military to not proceed with the detonation until the Eighth Circuit had ruled and Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand had agreed to the detonation.

Kehoe said that statement was new and that he had yet to talk to Trump since it came out.

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