The Beacon is a growing force in Kansas City’s local journalism ecosystem — filling critical news gaps and strengthening community understanding.

We produce accessible journalism on critical local issues. Our reporting covers essential subjects like health, education, local government, labor and housing. We also cover the Kansas Statehouse, the Missouri Statehouse and rural health care across Missouri.

Through our Community Journalism Lab, we amplify overlooked voices and integrate diverse perspectives with listening sessions and events that help guide our reporting.