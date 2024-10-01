Afternoon Newscast for October 1, 2024 By Makayla Voris Published October 1, 2024 at 5:49 PM CDT Listen • 2:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Alexa Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headline from the KBIA newsroom:Lincoln University names new Director for Athletics and Campus RecreationSt. Louis gender clinic whistleblower testifies in Noe v. ParsonConvoy of Hope sends teams, relief supplies to areas devastated by Hurricane HeleneBallot issues and convenience may drive college students' voting choices