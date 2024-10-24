Afternoon Newscast for October 24, 2024
Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Health officials say there is no evidence bird flu is spreading between people after a Missouri infection
- A festival in southeast Missouri shines light on light pollution and how it affects human health and bird migration
- MU's Conley Avenue parking garage closes due to structural deficiencies
- Boone County Sheriff's Office is hosting several drug disposal drives across mid-Missouri during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day