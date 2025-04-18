Morning Newscast for April 18, 2025 By Anna Colletto Published April 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM CDT Listen • 2:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri House passes amendment that would re-establish a state abortion banBoone County health department facing uncertainty after federal cutsFour Climate Centers shut down across the Midwest, Plains and SouthGot your Real ID? Millions of Midwesterners still don't have the new, more secure cards