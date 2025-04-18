© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for April 18, 2025

By Anna Colletto
Published April 18, 2025 at 8:31 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Anna Colletto
Anna Colletto is a Senior at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Anna Colletto