Morning Newscast for June 30, 2025 By Noah Grabianski Published June 30, 2025 at 8:13 AM CDT Here's a roundup of regional news headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Focus groups in Boone County aim to assess food system equityNew center coming to Mizzou will focus on energy research and technologyMissouri Attorney General sues Jackson County over youth gun control lawDebate is underway in the Senate on Trump's big bill, but overnight voting is delayed